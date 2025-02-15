Will deal with reference if filed against me, says Justice Mansoor

ISLAMABAD - Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court (SC) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday ruled out holding any prejudice or grudge against anyone, adding that he wasn’t afraid of any possible reference against him as he didn’t commit any wrongdoing.

Speaking to media after the oath-taking ceremony of newly-minted SC judges, he said people couldn’t see the elephant in the room, stressing that he had no ill-will against anyone.

Responding to a question on possible reference against him, the senior puisne judge said he would deal with it if it is filed in future.

“You can check the ratio of hearing the cases by the judges by visiting the SC website. You will see whose cases have made it to the law books mostly,” he replied to a question about the backlog of cases in the apex court. It must be remembered that Justice Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar had boycotted the meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) the day elevation of newly-minted judges SC was finalized.