‘World’s clearest lake’ is being threatened by tourists

Wellington - Deep within Nelson Lakes National Park, in New Zealand’s South Island, lies a magical blue-violet lake. Surrounded by steep alpine forests and spring-fed from the glacial waters of Lake Constance, it is small but not insignificant. It was first discovered by Ngāti Apa, a Māori iwi, or tribe, who named it Rotomairewhenua, meaning “the lake of peaceful lands.” It became a sacred place where they cleansed the bones of the dead, believing this would secure the spirit a safe journey to the ancestral Māori homeland of Hawaiki. In more recent history, hikers passing through the national park have commented on the lake’s extraordinary colour and ethereal energy, but it was only around a decade ago that scientists discovered that the water of the sub-alpine lake had “exceptional optical purity” with a visibility of between 70 and 80 meters. That’s in line with that of pure water, which they said made it “the most visually clear freshwater yet reported.” The title of “clearest lake in the world” and photos of the stunning landscape have since been shared widely on social media, making the lake a popular tourist destination between December and March (during New Zealand’s summer).

But conservationists and the Ngāti Apa now fear that this increased popularity could threaten the purity of the lake. Their biggest concern is the spread of lindavia, a microscopic alga known colloquially as “lake snow” or “lake snot” for the slime it creates that hangs just below the surface of the water. The alga is already present downstream of Rotomairewhenua (also known as Blue Lake) in lakes Rotoiti, Rotoroa and Tennyson, and is at risk of being carried up the trail on hikers’ boots or in their water bottles. An invasive species to New Zealand, lindavia most likely made its way there from North America, possibly via fishing gear, speculates Phil Novis, a senior research scientist specializing in algae at the government-owned environmental institute Landcare Research. The first records of it in the country are in the early 2000s and since then it has spread fairly widely. “Humans are the main vector,” he says, explaining that in previous research his team collected and tested sediment cores from 380 lakes in New Zealand, and the only ones with lindavia present were those easily accessible to humans. Just one small speck of it could change the ecology of a lake forever, he adds, and it can be carried fairly easily in water droplets. He recalls one instance when he found a sample of lindavia on the chest hair of a man who had swum a couple of kilometers through Lake Wānaka, in the Otago region of New Zealand.