WUM gets regular VC

February 15, 2025
Multan

MULTAN  -  Dr Farkhanda Zia Mansoor officially assumed her office as the third permanent vice chancellor of the Women University Multan (WUM), here on Friday. Her appointment was approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, based on the recommendations of the search committee, as conveyed through a notification issued by the Higher Education Department. Dr. Farkhanda will serve as VC for a four-year term. The formal handing over of charge took place on Friday, with Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kalsoom Paracha officially transferring the responsibilities. Acting vice chancellor, heads of academic and administrative departments, and faculty members, welcomed Dr. Farkhanda Mansoor.

Dr. Farkhanda said the WUM is the historic alma mater promoting higher education in this region. She expressed her pride being chosen to lead the emerging woman university of south Punjab. She pledged to utilise all her skills to enhance the academic environment at the WUM while strengthening it financially.

Dr. Farkhanda Mansoor completed her PhD in Law from University of Hull (UK) in 2006, she did LLB Sharia and Law from International Islamic University Islamabad, then did LLM in 1997.

She is Member Society of Legal Scholars UK, Consultant British Institute of International & Comparative Law UK and member Council of Islamic Ideology Pakistan.

She served as Dean Faculty of Shariah and Law and Director Evasmus Mundas Scholarship.

