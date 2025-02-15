Saturday, February 15, 2025
Young man allegedly commits suicide at wedding in Sohawa

Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJAR KHAN  -  A 24-year-old man allegedly took his own life by shooting himself at a wedding ceremony in the Domeli area of Sohawa tehsil on Friday. According to police sources, Muhammad Tayyab reportedly wanted to marry a woman whose wedding was taking place on Friday afternoon. Unable to bear the situation, he entered the house where the ceremony was being held, pulled out a loaded pistol, and shot himself in front of the guests, and died at the spot.  Rescue 1122 and police teams arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and shifted the body to the hospital for a postmortem examination. A police investigation is underway.

Our Staff Reporter

