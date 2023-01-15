Share:

LAHORE - About 70 state-of-the-art goods train wagons from China will arrive at Karachi on tomorrow (Monday). This was informed by the Pakistan Railways spokesperson in a statement issued on Saturday. He stated that 130 more such wagons out of total 820 wagons would be inducted in the railway system in March this year. Rest of the 620 wagons would be manufactured in the country under transfer of technology based agreement with China which would save the capital of the national exchequer and would generate employment opportunities, he added. An income of Rs 1.5 billion per annum is expected with addition of these wagons in the system. The spokesperson said that the new wagon could run with the speed of 100 kilometer by carrying 70 tons of weight while the older ones could run with the speed of 80 km by carrying 60 tons of weight. After induction of new carriage wagons, the trend of using railways for transportation of good would increased he said.