LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday. During the seven-day drive starting from January 16, around two million children under five years of age would be administrated polio vaccine and for this purpose, 6,360 teams had been formed. Talking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali said that union council monitoring officers and area incharges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success. He maintained that all district officers and Assistant Commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil. He urged the parents to get their children administered antipolio drops to protect them from crippling disease.