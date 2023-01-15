After dissolution of Punjab Assembly, Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has issued a letter to Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the provincial Assembly for a unanimous appointment of a Caretaker Chief Minister of the province.
10:02 AM | January 15, 2023
