QUETTA - The Balochistan government has suspended an assistant director, three inspectors and others officials of Fisheries Department involved in corrupt practices and launched a formal inquiry against them.

The action was taken after conducting secret inquiry against them, said a news release issued here Saturday. The provincial government has further expedited its efforts to take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coastal waters.

Balochistan has seized many trawlers involved in illegal fishing at the marine boundaries of the province. Progress was made in curbing illegal fishing trawlers in the Gwadar’s marine area. The Gwadar district administration, Fisheries Department and security agencies are taking strong measures against trawling to curb such illegal activities in future.

The Fisheries Department and other agencies have stepped up patrolling against illegal trawling at the Gwadar’s waters in the wake of directives of the Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to the provincial government in this regards.

FISHERMEN ASSOCIATION GRATEFUL TO GOVT FOR RESOLUTION OF THEIR ISSUES

The Fishermen Association of Balochistan on Saturday extended their gratitude to the Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for solving the problems of the fishermen. In a statement issued here, the fishermen association said that the approval of 200 acres of land for fishermen of Gwadar and the issuance of health cards are commendable steps taken by the incumbent government.

“The decision of the provincial government to give the status of labour to the fishing community of Balochistan is yet another positive step towards resolution of longpending issues of the people of coastal belt,” it added.

The aim of all these measures is to protect the rights and interests of the fishermen and to raise the standard of living of the fishermen. “The fishermen of Gwadar district are very grateful to the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati,” the statement maintained.