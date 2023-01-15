Share:

SWABI - The watchman of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Zaida Branch, was found dead in the bathroom under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

According to police officials, when the bank manager and cashier checked the cash, they informed police that approximately Rs 12 million was missing.

Nazim Khan, SHO Zaida police station, visited the crime scene and revealed that the deceased, Fazl-ur-Rehman, had opened the door and the accused had entered and robbed the bank and fled in the darkness with the cash.

The bank officials and the police and the deceased’s family were informed when the bank’s security guard, Ahmad Ali arrived for duty in the morning and found his colleague dead.