ADELAIDE - No. 8 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland emphatically captured her seventh career title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 5 Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Saturday’s Adelaide International 2 final in Australia. Bencic needed only 67 minutes to claim her first trophy on Australian soil. She enters the upcoming Australian Open as a No. 12 seed. Bencic won 88 percent of the points (23 of 26) on her first serve as well as 58 percent of the points (19 of 33) on her opponent’s first serve. She converted five of seven break points and never faced a break point. Lauren Davis snapped a sixyear title drought with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 victory against fellow unseeded finalist Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Hobart, Australia. A qualifier, Davis swept all seven matches in straight sets this week to lift her second career trophy and first since the 2017 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. She is the fourth American to win the event since its inception in 1994, joining Chanda Rubin (1999), Amy Frazier (2004) and Sofia Kenin (2019).