ISLAMABAD - The sale of cars during the first six months of current fiscal year 2022-23 has dropped by 39.96 percent as compared to the same months of last year, latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed. According to the data, as many as 68,900 cars were sold during July-December 2022- 23 as opposed to 114,774 units during July- December 2021-22. The breakup figures showed that 8,906 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2022-23 as compared to the sale of 17,620 units last year, thus showing a dip of 49.45 percent. Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars’ sale also decreased by 58.57 percent as it went down to 12,065 units in current year from 29,126 units in the same period of previous year. However, Suzuki Swift’s sale went up by 1335.81 percent as its sale increased to 7,136 units from 497 units last year. Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 5,143 units during current year, whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 14,516 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 3,769 units from 11,629 units in same period of last year. Alto’s sale also witnessed a sharp decline of 14.74pc from 32,388 units to 27,614 units during the months under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 2,436 units as opposed to sale of 6,241 units in same period of last year