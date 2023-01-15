e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Sunday | January 15, 2023
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
11:28 PM | January 14, 2023
First ODI between Pakistan, Australia women’s teams to be played on Monday
10:43 PM | January 14, 2023
No ambiguity, LG elections taking place on Jan 15, says Murtaza Wahab
10:40 PM | January 14, 2023
PTI deliberates on country's political situation
9:04 PM | January 14, 2023
CM Elahi chairs cabinet session
9:03 PM | January 14, 2023
Federal govt concerned over worsening law, order situation in KP: Rana Sanaullah
Cartoon
Share:
Share
Tweet
Share
Tweet
Share:
RELATED NEWS
December 20, 2022
Cartoon
December 27, 2022
Cartoon
January 10, 2023
Cartoon
Top Stories
January 10, 2023
COAS, Crown Prince discuss ways to enhance Pak, Saudi ties
January 09, 2023
‘Political engineering’ on to weaken PTI, claims Imran
January 08, 2023
Sana claims PTI, IMF reasons behind ongoing economic crisis
January 08, 2023
Outlawed TTP and IS-K remain major actors of violence in Pakistan during 2022