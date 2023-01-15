Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan swore in the newly elected body of the peshawar press Club (ppC) at Chief Minister house on saturday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected president of the peshawar press Club, arshad aziz Malik, and other members of his cabinet, including General secretary Irfan Musazai, Vice president rizwan sheikh, Joint secretary Tayyab Usman, Finance secretary ammad waheed, and other members of the Governing Body.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyred journalists, police officers, and security personnel, and praised the role of journalists in bringing peace to the region. he expressed his best wishes and hoped that the newly elected press Club cabinet would work for the benefit of the journalist community.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced a rs 50 million grant for the peshawar press Club and assured the community of continued support.