PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would dissolve the provincial legislature late Saturday. The development comes just one day after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi moved a summary to dissolve the provincial assembly. The move to dissolve the provincial legislatures is part of the demands by former premier Imran Khan, who heads the PTI, to force the coalition government into announcing snap elections in the country. The PTI and allies were in power in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. CM Khan prepared on Friday a summary for the dissolution of the KP provincial assembly and announced his decision at an event in Peshawar on Saturday. “When the summary of the dissolution of the KP assembly would be sent to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, its copies would also be shared with the journalists,” he was quoted as saying in the report. “ We will start again from zero.” On Friday, PTI’s KP chapter president Pervez Khattak said the provincial legislature would be dissolved, instructing party workers to start making preparations for the next election. The Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government has previously said that it would hold elections in case the opposition PTI party dissolves the two provincial assemblies. However, the center maintains that countrywide polls will be held in the latter of half this year as per schedule.