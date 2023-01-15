Share:

QUETTA - The Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Member Noor Ahmad Peerkani on Saturday visited the sale point of the subsidised flour set up by the government in various parts of the provincial capital. Quetta City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Atta Al-Manheem and officials of the Food Department accompanied him. Member CMIT Noor Ahmed Peerkani inspected the flour sale point and expressed his satisfaction over the discipline and provision of flour to people conveniently.