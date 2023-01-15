Share:

NAWABSHAH - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Abdul Aleem Lashari while instructing officials of the health department and other related departments to utilize all resources to make the campaign against polio successful. The 7-day anti-polio campaign is commencing on January 16, 2023. He said that the elimination of polio is our collective responsibility and national responsibility. The Commissioner was chairing the meeting of the Divisional Task for Polio. Directing the Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze, Commissioner said that DCs shall keep a watch on Polio teams during vaccination while steps are taken for issues surfacing daring campaigns so that 100% target of vaccination could be achieved