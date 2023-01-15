Share:

RAwAlPINDI - An Area Magistrate/ Civil Judge Khalid Hayyat on Saturday extended the physical remand of Farrukh Khokhar, a suspect, for two days in Majid Satti murder case. The court sent the accused into custody of police besides ordering the investigators to reproduce him on January 16 for further proceedings in the case. Meanwhile, court rejected the plea of murder suspect Farrukh Khokhar of allowing him to attend funeral prayer of his 13-year-daughter in Koral. According to details, a police team produced Farrukh Khokhar before court amid tight security after ending his two-day physical remand in Majid Satti murder case. Police pleaded the court to extend the physical remand of accused as the investigators could not grill him because of his medical and treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. Opposing the plea of police, defense lawyer Malik waheed Anjum Advocate said that police had detained his client under section 109 (abetting in any crime) and he was not nominated in the murder case, therefore extension in physical remand is unjustified. He also informed court that 13-year-old daughter of his client had died and the court should order police to bring Farrukh Khokhar to Koral to attend funeral prayer of his daughter. Fakhar Hayyat Awan Advocate, the prosecutor, also endorsed the arguments of Malik waheed Anjum on the occasion. However, the court dismissed the application of Farrukh Khokhar of allowing him to attend funeral prayer of his daughter. “Since the accused is being grilled by the police after obtaining his physical remand, therefore the court can’t permit him to participate in funeral prayer of his daughter,” the judge remarked. It may be noted that Sadiqabad police had booked several persons in Majid Satti murder case on complaint of Haji Arshad, the uncle of deceased. Farrukh Khokhar was arrested by police in light of supplementary statement of applicant who accused him of abetting murder of Majid Satti, a local leader of PTI.