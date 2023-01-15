Share:

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested five alleged terrorists during intelligence based operations. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 26 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 27 suspects were interrogated and five alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. He said among the arrested terrorists were members of banned Tehreeke-Taliban Pakistan, Abdul Samad Bilal, Ali Rehman, Zarif Shah, Ayub Usman and Al-Qaeda’s member Sohail Akhtar. The spokesman said that one IED bomb, 2940 grams of explosive, 20.2 feet of safety fuse wire, nine detonators, two hand grenades, five feet of Prima Card, two pistols of 30 bore with 11 bullets, 4 pamphlets and 3 books of the banned organization, 1 match box, four mobile phones and 16181 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. Furthermore, during this week, a total of 452 combing operations were conducted with the help of police and law and enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these combing operations, 22833 persons were checked, 208 suspects were arrested, 138 FIRs were registered and 59 recoveries were made. The CTD Punjab was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said.