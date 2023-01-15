Share:

RAWALPiNDi - Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jhappa on Saturday constituted Enforcement Squad to assist and monitor the building, planning and enforcement activities within the controlled areas of civic body. Muhammad Atif Chauhdry, Deputy Director Building Control, has been appointed as incharge Enforcement Squad. The other members of Enforcement Squad include Ali Raza, Assistant Director Building Control, Waqar Ahmad, Shafqat Shah, Asif Bashir and Arsalan Shaukat. Besides, two scheme incharges, all building inspectors, eagle hammermen, scheme chowkidars and naib qasids will be the part of the enforcement squad. According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jhappa has made a new Enforcement Squad in order to streamline the building and illegal development for housing schemes activities which require continuous monitoring and follow up. He said that for effective building, planning control and monitoring against illegal constructions, buildings, and enforcements activities underway within the control area of RDA, the creation of Enforcement Squad was utmost required. He said that DG formed a special squad in this regard with appointing DD BC Muhammad Arif Chaudhry as Incharge. He said a notification in this regard has also been issued by the DG.