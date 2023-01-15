Share:

Peshawar - PML-N provincial spokesman and Member provincial assembly (Mpa) Ikhtiar wali in a statement issued on saturday welcomed the dissolution of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa assembly.

He claimed that the pTI bankrupted and indebted the province for over a thousand billion rupees during its nine-year tenure. he claimed that the PTI has caused a flour crisis in Khyber pakhtunkhwa due to incompetence and rampant corruption. he went on to say that the pTI’s nine-year tenure in Khyber pakhtunkhwa is the worst example of corruption, nepotism, and favouritism.

According to Ikhtiar wali, the ruling PTI will not win even ten seats in the next general election. He added that if there is no accountability before the election, the PTI will not even field a candidate.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan brought with him government flour, wheat, drug, and health card medals.

The PML-N’s preparations are complete, and it will conduct a clean sweep under the leadership of party supremo Mian Nawaz sharif, according to party spokesman Ikhtiar Wali.