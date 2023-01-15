Share:

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President and Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan has expressed gratitude to the administrator of South Municipality Dr Afshan Rabab Syed for starting the work of decorating the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh. He also expressed the hope that this work will be completed soon. Ghulam Muhammad also thanked Director Park Asim Khan and Deputy Director Ahmar Shafique taking keen interested in renovation work and immediately it on the directives of their administrator. The KBBA head announced that on the occasion of the final of the 6th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament, Dr Afshan Rabab Syed will be given gold medal while the good performance awards will be handed over to Asim Khan and Ahmar Shafiq by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.