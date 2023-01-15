Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the establishment is a reality and is above the law but the country’s situation will improve when the establishment works for the rule of law.

In a meeting with the producers of TV channels, he said that if there is an attempt to reduce our mandate in Punjab, we will resist.

“Our people from South Punjab are being forced to join Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and also told that Imran Khan has no future,” the PTI chairman said.

The former PM further said that no other institution has as much power as the army, adding that if the army plays a positive role, no one can stop the country from moving forward.

Mr. Khan went on to say that the country is at the verge of default and instead of going bankrupt, it would be better off going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in this situation.