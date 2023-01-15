Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan should take result-oriented steps to build the capacity of farmers and create awareness among them to use native biocontrol agents that do not degrade the quality of crops, WealthPK reported. According to experts, the degradation of crops due to different reasons affects their export to other countries besides causing health issues to humans and livestock. Biological control is a sustainable method of controlling aflatoxins in crops. Aflatoxins are naturally occurring mycotoxins produced by many species of Aspergillus. Aspergillus is widespread and common in nature. It is most frequently discovered when crops are destroyed by stressful circumstances such as drought or when they are exposed to high humidity for an extended length of time. Dr Muhammad Zakria, the Principal Scientific Officer at National Agriculture Research Centre, told WealthPK that aflatoxin was a secondary metabolite produced by Aspergillus flavus, especially during hot and humid conditions. “Directly or indirectly, these toxins enter our food chain through the consumption of contaminated food. The toxins cause health problems to livestock and humans,” he added. He said that maize was the fourth most important crop in Pakistan as it was used across the world by the food and feed industry. In a processed form, it is consumed directly by humans and animals. “In recent years, the yield of maize crops has declined due to high levels of aflatoxin, resulting in financial losses to farmers,” he said. Dr Zakria termed the lack of awareness among farmers about aflatoxin and its control a major cause of their financial losses. “Aflatoxin is a group of chemicals that are toxic to the body. High levels of aflatoxins in food can lead to serious health issues such as liver cancer, stunted growth and other fatalities. In the case of animals, consumption of contaminated maize may have deleterious effects on their body structure and reduce the amount of milk that they produce,” he added. In addition, international trading standards do not allow the export of maize and other food commodities with exceeded aflatoxin levels. There is an adverse effect of these restrictions on regional trade, which in turn resulted in economic implications for the countries affected by them. “Chili is another major crop affected by aflatoxins. In recent years, Pakistan’s production of chilies has decreased and the main cause of the decline in its demand in the global market is high levels of aflatoxin and fungal and bacterial activity” Dr Nowsherwan, the Senior Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), told WealthPK. He said that Pakistan was one of the top 10 producers and exporters of chili in the world. “But over time, its output and export have decreased. We used to export chili to about 66 countries, but sadly, we are losing this market as many consignments have been sent back due to the high quantity of aflatoxins in chilies. Mismanagement after harvest is its main cause,” he added. Dr Nowsherwan said that most farmers dried chili pepper in the open on dusty grounds, causing fungal infections. Unclean storage bags, such as jute storage bags, collect moisture and result in aspergillosis leading to the loss of colour, shine and aroma. “As a result, a large number of our export consignments are turned down because of the harmful effects they have on human health. Aflatoxicosis, an acute poisoning caused by high levels of aflatoxins, can be fatal and is typically caused by liver damage,” he said.