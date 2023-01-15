Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday urged residents of Karachi and Hyderabad to caste their votes for bat for development and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI would have a spectacular win in second phase of Sindh local government elections.

In another tweet, Fawad took a jibe at Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and said participating in general elections is indeed a ‘big decision’ for PML-N. They tried to run away from elections but Imran Khan dragged them into polls, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed claimed that the PTI would remain successful in the elections, saying the people of Sindh had rejected the hooliganism and blackmailing of the MQM-P.