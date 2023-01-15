Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister and President PTI Central Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid arrived at UC 57 of NA 130 on Saturday. She also paid a visit to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Mazahir Ali Shah and prayed for his speedy recovery.

She distributed awareness pamphlets about health cards during the door-to-door campaign and conveyed the message of Imran Khan. Ali Aamir, Asif, Rashid Baig, Rana Naseem, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Papp and other workers were present on this occasion. The people of the area gave a warm welcome to the Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid with flower petals.

Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on this occasion that Imran Khan has given a terrible surprise to the federal government by dissolving the Punjab Assembly.

Imran Khan is conveying the message of Haqiqi Azadi in every street. Governor Punjab has become a puppet of the federal government. Governor Punjab could not prove neutrality by his action. The federal government should immediately announce general elections.

She said that general elections have become indispensable for running the economic conditions of Pakistan in the right direction. She said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the country’s economy was going in the right direction.

The federal government should leave pharaohism and think of the people. Nawaz Sharif, the uncrowned king of corruption, is in serious trouble after the dissolution of the assemblies. Imran Khan had talked about breaking the yoke for prosperity in the country. Shehbaz Sharif has heated up the market of corruption after coming to power. Imran Khan will shake the shoulders of critics in the general elections.