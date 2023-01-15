Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court Saturday remanded a reporter, accused of a tax data leak of former army chief Gen (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family, in custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for two days. The FIA arrested Shahid Aslam, who is affiliated with Pakistan’s Bol News channel, in Lahore this week, in connection with the data leak. He was presented before an Islamabad district and sessions court on Saturday, where the FIA requested the judge to grant the agency sevenday remand of the accused. “The accused, together with co-accused Ahmed Noorani, bribed FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) employees, Arshad Ali Qureshi and others, and obtained tax record data of government functionaries, senior army officers and businesspersons,” the agency said in its remand request. “Of which, accused Ahmed Noorani has uploaded the tax data of former Pakistan army chief and his family on the Fact Focus website.” In November last year, Fact Focus, an independent investigative journalism website, published wealth and tax details of members of General Bajwa’s immediate and extended family, saying they had become “billionaires over the last six months” by establishing international businesses, shifting capital abroad and buying foreign properties. The report, citing the family’s tax and wealth statements, said the current market value of known assets and businesses owned by the family within Pakistan and abroad during the last six years amounted to “more than Rs12.7 billion.”