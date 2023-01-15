Share:

MULTAN - As many as five senior engineers/executive engineers of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have been promoted to BS-19, on the recommendations of the company’s Board of Directors.

According to an official notification, among the promoted officials is Engineer Malik Javed Iqbal Wain, who was serving as Superintending Engineer Operation MEPCO Multan circle.

Likewise, Engineer M&T MEPCO Bahawalpur circle Abdul Rauf Sanghera, Executive Engineer Operation, MEPCO division Arifwala, Khalid Hussain Sial and Executive Engineer M&T, MEPCO Sahiwal circle, Mahmood-ul-Hasan Abbasi have been upgraded from Basic Scale 18 to Basic Scale 19, from October 22, 2022 under time scale upgradation.

Executive Engineer M&T, MEPCO Rahim Yar Khan circle, Shahzad Habib Gill has been upgraded to BS-19 with effect from December 30, 2022 under time scale upgradation.

RESOLVING SEWER PROBLEMS IN CITY OF SAINTS TOP PRIORITY: WASA MD

Newly posted WASA Managing Director (MD) Chaudhary Muhammad Danish said that resolving the sewerage problems in the city of saints was a top priority.

He said a comprehensive strategy would be devised for public service delivery, improvement of recovery and immediate redressal of complaints. He expressed these views during assuming charge of the office here on Saturday. He said steps would be taken to provide relief to the citizens related to water supply and drainage problems and reduce the financial difficulties faced by the department.

He further said the ongoing development projects of sewer and water supply would be effectively monitored and to be completed within the stipulated period.

He said any hurdle in the uplift of WASA and providing relief to the masses would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, he also directed the WASA officers and staff to make public service their motto and play an active role in the immediate