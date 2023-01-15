Share:

LaKKI Marwat - A flour dealer was arrested and permits of two others were cancelled during a raid by officials of the district administration.

A team headed by additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Tariqullah and assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood paid surprise in spection visits to flour mills and outlets of flour dealers on the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Fazal akbar.

The DC had received complaints regarding irregularities in provision of subsidised flour to the citizens. During visits, the administration official ordered arrest of a dealer for his involvement in black marketing of the subsidised commodity. They also ordered cancellation of flour permits of two dealers for their involvement in selling the subsidised flour in hujra instead of shop and failing to produce the record of sold bags respectively.

The officials also fined another flour dealer in Ghaznikhel town and made it clear that the traders involved in illegal practices would face stern legal action.