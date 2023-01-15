Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Food Authority West District team on Saturday raided restaurants on Port Grand Kemari food street. The raid was carried out by Deputy Director Bashir Khan along with his team, on the directives of Director General of Sindh Food Authority Imran Bhatti, according to a communiqué issued here on Satruday. The team checked quality of food items and standard of cleanliness at the restaurants. Bashir Khan imposed fines of over Rs 50,000 on restaurants’ owners over poor cleanliness conditions. He directed the owners of the restaurants to maintain high quality cleanliness at their restaurants, otherwise strict action would be taken against them in accordance with the Sindh Food Authority Act.