LAHORE - The provincial assembly of the Punjab province and the cabinet ‘stands dissolved under Article112 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from January 14, 2023 at 10:10pm, Punjab Governor announced Saturday night. Governor M Baligh Ur Rehman shared the notification on Twitter stating the caretaker chief minister ‘shall be appointed’ by him in consultation with the outgoing chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif ‘as per Article 224(A1) of the Constitution. “I call upon you to participate in the process of appointment of caretaker chief minister and provide the name of a person to be appointed as such, within three days hereof i.e. by January 17, 2023 at 22:10,” says the notification issued by the governor. “In this respect, should you desire to call on the undersigned or that a meeting be arranged amongst the three of us, please be assured that I remain available for the discharge of constitutional duties.” Earlier, Baligh Ur Rehman said that he would not be part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. In a tweet on Saturday night he said, “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward.” Meanwhile, outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a meeting at CM office in which legal and constitutional aspects were reviewed after giving advice on the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. The name of caretaker chief minister was also reviewed during the meeting, said a handout issued here on Saturday. The CM stated that he duly fulfilled the promise which was made with Chairman PTI Imran Khan. CM underscored that he performed his duties according to the law and the Constitution. He pprised that the caretaker set up would be constituted according to the Constitution and with due consultation after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmmod-ur- Rasheed, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Provincial Advisor Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA Yousaf Badozai, Akbar Khan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak attended the consultative meeting.