The government has decided to keep the existing prices of Petroleum products from Monday till Jan 31.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday.

He said existing price of petrol is 214.8 rupees, diesel 227.80 rupees, kerosene oil 171.83 and light diesel oil 169 rupees per litre and will continue for the next fortnight.