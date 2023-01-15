Share:

ATTOCK - Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan has said that this government is spending billions on completion of different projects to provide basic facilities to the people of Attock. He said this during his surprise visit of Attock Haji Shah Road which is being carpeted at the cost of Rs 906.693 million. He was accompanied by DC Attock Hasan Waqar Cheema and other officers. Commissioner emphasised upon the officers to ensure timely completion of this project without compromising on quality of the work. He also visited Attock Khurd checkpost and directed the staff on duty to remain vigilant to control flour smuggling. The commissioner also laid foundation stone of the Assistant Commissioner Complex Hazro. Earlier, DC Attock in his briefing apprised the commissioner about different under completion projects.