ISlAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and effective security in the federal capital. Capital Police Officer Safe City Rommel Akram on Saturday said that the “Hotel Eye” software is fully operational and working effectively and the software has been provided to all police stations for identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses and shelter homes situated in Islamabad. He said that, during the last 24 hours, data of 2,686 persons has been entered through Hotel Eye while that of more than 3 lac persons has been entered after complete scrutiny. He further added that the data of 89 individuals was also sent to the concerned police stations for legal proceedings. This data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements involved in heinous and other crimes. CPO Safe City further said that action has been initiated against the vehicles without number plates. Safe City cameras will be utilised for the purpose of identification of such vehicles, he added. The Islamabad Capital Police are using modern technology and all available resources to maintain law and order in the city and also taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens, he maintained.