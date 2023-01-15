Share:

LAHORE - PTI chief Imran Khan yesterday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be ‘tested’ through a confidence vote in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he himself had faced as the premier in April last. Against the backdrop of the recent political developments in the country, Khan, during an interview on a private television channel, said: “PTI has passed the test in Punjab. Now, Shehbaz Sharif will be fully tested,” Imran said this while talking to a private TV channel here. The comment comes after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened to leave the coalition government in the centre — whose votes are crucial to keep the incumbent prime minister in office. MQM-P had threatened to quit the federal government if their reservations regarding delimitations in Karachi and Hyderabad were not addressed ahead of the local government polls — scheduled for January 15. However, in a bid to keep them in the alliance, PM Shehbaz, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had assured the MQM-P of addressing their concerns. Referring to the recent vote of confidence taken by Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Khan said: “Our numbers had been completed. Moonis Elahi worked hard at the last moment to achieve the required numbers of the PML-Q.” Imran denying allegations of horse trading said that the PDM was still stuck to the “politics of Changa Manga”. Lauding CM Elahi’s support for his decisions in Punjab’s political matters, Khan said: “The way Elahi is standing with us, there was immense appreciation in the party. He was the chief minister and made a real sacrifice. We are recommending he merges the party.” He insisted that a merger with the PTI will be in PMLQ’s interest. “Now only PTI’s ticket will work in the election. Whoever leaves the party at this time, will end their politics,” he said. Khan revealed that there are plans to give seats to PPP in South Punjab and Jamiat Ulema-eIslam Fazl (JUI-F) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in Punjab people are being asked to join the PML-N. On the other hand, the PTI has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the National Assembly, a statement from the party said. The decision came after a meeting of the party’s central leadership was held with Khan in the chair