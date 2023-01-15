Share:

iSlAMABAd - The Islamabad Capital Police have started “Knock the Door” campaign to register tenants and house servants, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. According to him, following the special orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police have kick started “Knock the Door” campaign for the registration of employees and tenants, a police public relations officer said. He said that the officials will go door-to-door to and register house servants and tenants adding that the purpose of the campaign is to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens in the federal capital. In this regard, the Counter Terrorism Department has registered data of 121 people from a 110 houses in Kohsar police station area, 40 employees from 97 houses in Police Station Industrial Area, 38 employees from 57 houses in the limits of Police Station Sabzi Mandi, 47 employees from 80 houses in area of Police Station Shams Colony, and 47 employees from 80 houses in Police Station Shams Colony. The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital adding that the registration of tenants and domestic workers could not only keep a close watch on miscreants but also prevent the elements involved in any kind of suspicious activity. Unregistered employees and tenants could be involved in serious incidents like theft and robbery and Islamabad Capital Police are trying to provide a safe environment to the citizens of the federal capital by using all its resources.