LARKANA - The activists of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) and Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) staged separate protest demonstrations on the call of their Center at Jinnah Bagh here on Saturday against massive handmade inflation, unlawful census and shortage of flour.

They were holding their party flags in their hands and shouted slogans in favour of their just demands. JSQM activists Athar Soomro, Aziz Shaikh, Ashraf Kalhoro, Tariq Korai, Aftab Mirani and others said that owners of Sindh are passing their lives miserably in hunger, inflation and record unemployment and people are worried for one kilo of flour but the rulers are carrying unlawful census to convert them into a minority to push them into slavery.

They said that the rulers are getting richer day by day and the people of Sindh have been forced to commit suicides due to denial of basic rights.

On the other hand, activists of STP including Ahmed Nawaz Brohi, Sadiq Lashari, Tariq Jatoi, Zaheer Sangi and others said that the current government has brought the country’s society to the brink of destruction, due to which a terrible storm of inflation has arisen. They said that the lives of the poor and needy people have become extremely difficult as the common people have been forced into starvation, and on the other hand, Sindh by illegally sending its wheat to Afghanistan, there has been a severe shortage of flour in the province, due to which people are dying to get flour, but the incompetent PPP government does not care about the common poverty-ridden people.