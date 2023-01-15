Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Rabistan Khan was arrested on Sunday by the Karachi West police.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, while reacting to the arrest, alleged that the Sindh police was affecting the affairs of the elections by acting on the illegal orders of the provincial government.

Mr Ismael added the arrest of the assembly’s member was an effort to steal the mandate the of the PTI and his only fault was to stop the Pakistan Peoples Party “gangsters” from rigging.

He claimed the Sindh government was in fear because of Imran Khan’s popularity while saying the detained member should be released forthwith.