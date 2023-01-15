Share:

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman cast his vote in the Sindh LG elections at the Elementary Government Girls School polling station on Sunday.

Hafiz Naeem is contesting for the Chairman UC-8 Noth Nazimabad Town.

Talking to the media after casting his vote, Mr Naeem said the MQM ran away from the election last night. "They would have competed with us instead of boycotting the elections if they had courage." He said Karachiites must come out of their houses and cast the vote.

The JI leader said there are reports that in many places that the polling staff did not arrive on time and make the arrangements properly.

“Anti-democratic and disenfranchised people are failing. Some elements are trying to spread panic among the people in some areas,” he added.