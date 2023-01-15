Share:

The Pak-China border crossing at Khunjrab Pass will be temporarily open for trade on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the next phase from 30 January to 10 February.

During the said two days heavy machinery required for development work on Diamar Bhasha Dam will pass through Khunjarab border to Sost.

While from January 30th to February 10th important supplies stuck in China will be allowed to cross into Pakistan.

It may be noted that due to the closure of the Pakistan-China border, important Pakistani supplies were stuck on the Chinese side.