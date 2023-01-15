Share:

Pakistan is passing through an intense critical economic situation; where its foreign exchange reserves are depleting relentlessly, reaching $6.72, according to a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, on the week ended December 2nd. Economists and Political thinkers are predicting, soon or Later, Pakistan would face Economic default. Unless effective measures are taken, the Country cannot move out of the economic crisis.

So, the key solution to many economic problems is to Introduce a Knowledge economy in which technical efforts and scientific methods are used to increase the productivity level of public and private institutions. Through the knowledge economy, professional types of skills are produced in the labour force and experts who then give sufficient output in less time with limited physical efforts. New machinery and advanced technology should be introduced in sectors like accounting, and production that would boost the economic performance of overall GDP.

ALIZAIB LASHARI, Sindh.