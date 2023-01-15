Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that the Khyber pakhtunkhwa assembly will be dissolved as soon as the party Chairman Imran Khan gives the go-ahead.

He claimed that the country’s current economic crisis and unprecedented inflation are the results of an ‘imported’ federal setup that has wreaked havoc on the national economy. The Chief Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack on police station sarband and called it a heinous crime against humanity while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet and governing body of peshawar press Club.

He clarified that the provincial police force is on the front lines of the conflict. The entire nation stands with its police force, which has made numerous sacrifices to ensure peace. he strongly criticized the Federal Minister of Interior for making ridiculous statements about Khyber pakhtunkhwa police, adding that the current federal cabinet is involved in the heartbreaking Model Town, Lahore incident and has FIRs filed against them.

Regarding the steering committee appointed by the current federal government, Mahmood Khan described it as unconstitutional and baseless, with no legal justification following the 25th Constitutional amendment. It is incomprehensible that a Civil servant was appointed as its chairman and the Governor as a member.

He clarified that the notification will be challenged at all levels because it amounts to usurping the province’s rights. The provincial government has completed all development planning and project identification under the accelerated Implementation program (aIp). however, the current federal government is hesitant to provide funds for political reasons and has thrown all legal and constitutional obligations to the wind.

He lamented the federal government’s failure to provide the budgeted funds for Khyber pakhtunkhwa province, noting that massive funds are being provided to MNas who are members of pDM under the sustainable Development Goals.

Only rs 5 billion of the rs 55 billion development budget for the merged districts has been provided so far, a clear violation of Khyber pakhtunkhwa province’s rights. Currently, the provincial government is paying salaries and sehat card funds of the merged districts from its cash reserves.

The Chief Minister maintained that the imported federal cabinet lacks public trust, and even international donors are hesitant to provide aid. In response to the province’s wheat situation, Mahmood Khan stated that the province’s annual requirement is 50 lakh metric tonnes, with the province producing only 12 lakh metric tonnes.

Wheat price hikes in other provinces have automatically increased flour prices. The provincial government, on the other hand, has increased its daily quota of subsidised wheat to flour mills from 5,000 to 6500 metric tonnes, which will help significantly in regulating wheat prices. Furthermore, the provincial government is providing a wheat subsidy of rs 35 billion to provide cheap flour to its citizens.

Minister for higher education Kamran Bangash, special assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad ali saif, secretary Information arshad Khan, Director General Information Imdadullah, and others also attendend the ceremony.