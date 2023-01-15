Share:

The proprietors of the flour mills refused to lower the price of flour while chicken meat rates was rose once again in price.

The mill owners reportedly refused to lower the price of flour despite the fact that wheat costs Rs4,000 while broiler meat was now being sold for Rs501 per kg following an increase of Rs16.

One bag of 10 kg of government flour costs Rs 648 while the bag of 15 kg of commercial flour costs Rs 1900, according to sources.

Sources said that the price of broiler meat has been increased by Rs16 per kg after which it is being sold from Rs485 to Rs501 per kg.