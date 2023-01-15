Share:

QUETTA - The parts of Balochistan are in a grip of severe cold waves as mercury has dropped to freezing point in plenty of districts. “A very cold and dry weather prevailed in the province during the last 24 hours with the lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Balochistan were -12°C, Kalat, -11 °C Ziarat, -10 °C Nokundi and -08 Quetta,” Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

About the weather forecast for next 24 hours, PMD said a very cold wave is approaching the region.

Mainly very cold weather is expected in most parts of the province. Strong gusty winds are likely to blow in the coastal belt, Kech, Gawadar, Washuk, Awaran, Panjgur, Surab, Bolan, Mastung, Kharan and its surrounding areas.

Visibility may reduce due to blowing dust/sand in these areas. Sea conditions would remain rough and fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea during the period