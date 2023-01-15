Share:

The meteorological department forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog/frost is expected over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Frost is also likely to occur in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Jammu.