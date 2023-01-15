Share:

LAHORE - Mikaeel Ali claimed hat-trick of titles while Asad Zaman clinched U-18 title in the 11th Dr ESSA Lab National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championship concluded at Modern Club Karachi. Mikaeel Ali Baig claimed the boys U-16 singles title after edging out spirited Asad Zaman 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 in the final. Mikaeel clinched another crown by outsmarting Samer Zaman 4-1, 4-1 in the U-14 singles final. Mikaeel completed hat-trick of crowns when he, pairing with Nabeel Qayum, defeated Amir Mazari/Samer Zaman 2-4, 4-1, 10-6 in the U-14 doubles final. Asad Zaman (of Ali Embroidery Mills) clinched the U-18 singles title by outpacing Rashid Veqar 6-3, 6-2. Asad, a ball picker-cum-national tennis champion, was unearth, trained and groomed by his mentor and coach Rashid Malik, who transformed him into a national tennis star. With a generous support of Ali Embroidery Mills, this year, Asad Zaman is aiming at representing the country in Asian and ITF Junior tennis events and keen to win international laurels for Pakistan. Abdul Rehman (AAA Associates) won the U-12 singles final by toppling Rashid Ali 4-0, 4-2. The U-10 singles title went to Rashid Ali, who thrashed M Ibrahim Gill 4-0, 4-0 in the final. Rashid Ali/ Ibrahim Gill beat Majid/Nabeel to grab the U-10 doubles title while the girls open singles title was won by Zainab Ali, who beat Eschelle Asif 6-2, 6-2. The men’s singles title was lifted by Zubair Raja, who defeated Bilal Soomro 6-2, 6-2. The men’s doubles title was claimed by Nameer Shamsi/ Baqir Ali, who defeated Ali Zaidi/Shumail Tajammul 8-4. Mr. Nadeem Omar, President Quetta Gladiator, graced the occasion as chief guest and he, along with guest of honor Prof Dr Farhan ESSA and renowned coach and ex-Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. While praising Karachi and Sindh Tennis Association, Dr Farhan showed interest to hold a tournament at Hyderabad also in current year. Muhammad Khalid Rehmani thanked sponsors for their trust in STA since last 11 years. Nadeem Omar said that Dr Farhan Essa has become an icon of social and sports activities in Karachi.