The federal government has decided to launch the nationwide anti-polio campaign this month.

According to details, the federal government has completed consultations with the provinces on the nationwide anti-polio campaign. The campaign will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase will be initiated between January 16 to January 20, while the second phase will be carried out from 23 to 29, the sources said.

The anti-polio drive will run in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and four other provinces.

There will be a two-day anti-polio campaign and two days of catch-up campaigns across the country.

Sources said that over 40 million children will be vaccinated in the national anti-polio campaign, children in the age group of 6 to 59 months will be vaccinated with Vitamin A and the aim of Vitamin A vaccination is to improve the immunity of children.

Sources said that the target for anti-polio vaccination of 20.42 million children in Punjab, 9.35 million children in Sindh and 6.9 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been set.

In Balochistan 2.53 million children, in Azad Kashmir 0.25 million children, in Gilgit-Baltistan 0.35 million children will be vaccinated against the crippling disease, while 335,387 front-line workers will take part in the national anti-polio campaign.