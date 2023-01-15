Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since CPEC is catalysing saga of developments in Gwadar, fresh efforts are afoot for the allotment of the most suitable land for the establishment of ‘New Modern shipyard’ in Gwadar, with an objective to incentivise commercial shipbuilding and repair industry, create new jobs and spur economic growth.

PMC project Manager Dadullah told Gwadar pro that the Balochistan government allotted 750 acres of land in Moza Kappar Gwadar which lies at a high altitude against sea level.

“The allocated land does not fit to basic formalities and merits required for the construction of Gwadar Modern shipyard. Technically shipyard needs land that lies at zero elevation,” he added.

with taking on board all stakeholders, he said, cutting edge insights and astuteness were brainstormed. “Feasibilities were also hashed out to make the project cost-effective, productive and result-oriented.

In the final proposal, instead of Moza Kappar, we proposed the area of surbandar as the most appropriate land for the construction of Modern shipyard. surbandar has zero elevation.

Secondly it is incorporated in Gwadar Master plan 2050. Thirdly it has natural shelter with ecological advantages. Lastly many allied facilities are easily available around the surbandar land,” he added. GDa official said that GDa had demarcated 750 acres of land for the new shipyard project at Moza Kappar which is around 60km away from Gwadar port.

While new proposed land at s urbandar is just 24km away from Gwadar port, he added.

“Apart from offering essential dry docking facilities to the cargo ships visiting Gwadar port, the Gwadar shipyard would also offer services for building new ships,” he added.

“Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments have announced a collaboration by signing an MoU for the establishment of Gwadar shipyard in February 2021.

The project in the strategically located Gwadar City is of ‘great regional importance’ and also significant for the socio-economic development of Balochistan and overall pakistan as it will ‘create employment for the locals’ and boost revenue generation for the province,” he mentioned.