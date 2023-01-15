Share:

ISLAMABAD - The name of legendary Pakistani singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was included in the list of 200 greatest singers in human history by the leading American magazine ‘Rolling Stone’. According to a private news channel, the magazine termed Nusrat Fateh Ali as emperor of qawwali and also praised his centuries-long family legacy. Ustad Fateh Ali Khan has been ranked 91st on the list. Famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has also been placed on the list of greatest singers. Egyptian singer Umme Kulsum has also been included in the list while Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billy Eilish are also included.