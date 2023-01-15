Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday urged the civil servants to work hard to steer the country out of challenges. He was addressing at the passing out ceremony of 45th Specialised Training Program of Pakistan Administrative Services’ Probationary Officers at Civil Services Academy in Lahore on Saturday He appreciated the active service to humanity, rendered by new civil servants in the flood hit areas, during their training period. The prime minister said that public servants can serve the nation very well, if they are provided a conducive working environment and their services are properly recognised. He said that he visited several flood hit areas including Balochistan, and civil servants did their best to help humanity. He said that newly trained officers are the future of Pakistan. He urged them to make Pakistan as per vision of Quaid-e Azam and Allama Iqbal. Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s economy is facing a difficult time however we will overcome it soon. He said that he got financial relief from our brotherly state UAE, during his recent visit. Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed the Program completion certificates to all participants as well as awards to the outstanding officers. Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and other notable personalities also attended the ceremony. Terming them as ‘Future of Pakistan’, the prime minister expressed the optimism that the civil servants would perform with dedication and honesty as the nation had attached expectations to them.“Let’s move to transform Pakistan into Quaid’s and strive to turn it stronger. The people will remember you for your yeoman’s service,” he said. The prime minister elaborating his viewpoint over the economic challenges faced by the country also regretted that during the past 75 years, different governments whether headed by the political leadership or military dictators could not address the economic issues. In the past, time was wasted with the creation of chaos and protests, he added. The prime minister said that sustainable development goals (SDGs) could be achieved if their bus could have moved at a fast pace and on the right track and they could not have sought foreign loans. The prime minister said during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, the UAE president had very graciously and affectionally expressed his willingness to grant a further $1 billion loan to Pakistan. He apprised him that Pakistan was passing through economic issues and meeting the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditionalities. The prime minister said that it really embarrassed him to ask for further loans and also lauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the financial support. He opined that it was not the right solution to their economic challenges as the loans would be returned back. The prime minister also congratulated the officers of PAS on the completion of their courses and said that they were the brightening stars of the nation, holding keys of the country’s future in their hands. He also commended them for serving the flood-affected people and visiting different areas of the country. Earlier, Director General Civil Services Academy, Lahore Omer Rasul highlighted the role and contributions of the academy in training the future bureaucrats to serve the county and masses with their capabilities and dedication. The prime minister also gave away certificates to the outstanding officers. Meanwhile, Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday. Various issues including the overall economic situation of the country were discussed in the meeting. Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said that the entire economic team under the leadership of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making all out efforts to bring improvement and stability in the economy. Governor said that the rate of inflation had been low, GDP growth had been better and Pakistan had been emerging as a strong country economically in the previous tenures of Pakistan Muslim League (N). He said that PML-N was committed to bring economic stability in the country despite multiple challenges faced by the country. Governor also congratulated Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on his recent successful foreign visits and said that the way the whole world had announced the relief package for the people of Pakistan in recent foreign visits was an expression of confidence in the transparency of the present government. Governor appreciated the efforts of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for making sincere and strenuous efforts for stabilizing country’s economy. On this occasion, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that there would be further improvement in the economy in the coming days. He said that such economic challenges had never been witnessed before in the history of the country, but despite this, the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was using all its abilities to bring economic stability in the country.