Share:

Getting recognition on a global scale is not just an exceptional achievement for the honoree but also for the country they represent. And when it comes to representation and making the nation proud, Kashaf Alvi has undoubtedly made his mark.

The 19 year-old genius, a forward-thinking tech and social enthusiast. Born deaf and mute, Kashaf has been an inspiration for many due to his impressive achievements, particularly in the field of literature and technology. Having achieved Microsoft certification, authored a book, recognized as Pride Of Pakistan, written various published columns in leading newspapers and magazine on inclusivity, a short film writer, created mobile application to improve differently-abled persons’ quality of life and worked on various other social projects, Kashaf is an example for many. His efforts have produced incredible results for his future and the image of his country—one leading example being his current selection as a Global Shaper.

The Global Shaper Community is an initiative of the World Economic Forum. It is a network of brilliant and inspirational youth. The community works together to address national and international challenges. The members' selections are made based on extraordinary achievements, such as Kashaf’s contributions toward the differently-abled community in Pakistan. With members spanning 150 countries, the Global Shapers Community is leading the movement for positive changes.

As an international not-for-profit organization for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum is engaged in various local, regional, and global movements across the world. According to the forum’s mission, “moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does.” Anyone associated with the organization not only represents their nation on a global scale but also has a chance to participate in agendas that can make this world a better place.

And now, Kashaf Alvi is a part of the change that the world expects from its youth. The deaf influencer will now be working as Global Shaper from Islamabad Hub with the support and voice of the deaf community a part of all his initiatives.A leader of the youth, Kashaf Alvi is proudly at the forefront of this global transformation.